Three people charged after car reported stolen from Mansfield
Police were called at 9pm on Wednesday (May 15) when the vehicle was reported missing from an address in Alcock Avenue.
Officers stopped a vehicle in Southwell Road West and arrested three people.
Jaycie Bennett, aged 34, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield, has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified, and possession of a Class B drug.
Collins Fearon, aged 52, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and going equipped for burglary.
Dominique Mason, aged 34, of Outram Street, Sutton, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and burglary.
They were due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said due to the hard work of officers on patrol, he was pleased the three suspects have since been charged.