Three people charged after car reported stolen from Mansfield

Three people have been charged after officers stopped a suspected stolen car in Mansfield – just minutes after it was reported missing.

Police were called at 9pm on Wednesday (May 15) when the vehicle was reported missing from an address in Alcock Avenue.

Officers stopped a vehicle in Southwell Road West and arrested three people.

Jaycie Bennett, aged 34, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield, has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified, and possession of a Class B drug.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Collins Fearon, aged 52, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and going equipped for burglary.

Dominique Mason, aged 34, of Outram Street, Sutton, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and burglary.

They were due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.