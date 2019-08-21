Three-month closure order granted on South Normanton property after suspected criminal activity

A three-month closure order has been granted at a property in South Normanton after anti-social behaviour and suspected criminal and drug related activity.

The order for the property on Beech Grove was issued on August 13 after a hearing at Chesterfield Justice Centre.

The case was brought before the court by Bolsover District Council, after work by the South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, reports about anti-social and illegal activity, and concerns about the address.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested at the property on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has been questioned by officers and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The closure order was granted by the court as they believed that the use of the premises has caused serious nuisance to members of the public and the order is necessary to prevent the nuisance and/or disorder from continuing.

It prevents any person from entering the address other than authorised personnel from the police or council.

PC Daniel Bird, of the South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our team has been working alongside Bolsover District Council to target anti-social behaviour, as it became apparent that other residents in the neighbourhood were suffering as a result of disorder, suspected to be linked to drug dealing activities.

“We hope the local community, particularly those who live nearby, are reassured by this closure order. Anti-social behaviour can have a negative effect on people’s lives and we are committed to working with our partners to do all we can to target it."

To report concerns about the misuse of drugs, suspicious activity or anti-social behaviour call police on 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.