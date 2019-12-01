Three men charged in connection with Ollerton kidnap

Three men, aged 35, 38 and 52 appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Saturday November 30, charged in connection with an alleged kidnapping.

Blessing Mvundura, 35, of Halstead Road, Mountsorrel, Loughborough, Rodney Mahiya, 38, of no fixed address and Darlington Nyakupinda, 52, of Willrose Crescent, Abbey Wood, London, are charged with kidnap and blackmail.

Nottinghamshire Police was called to Ollerton Road, Tuxford, at around 1.10pm on Thursday 28 November after a report that a 42-year-old man was threatened and kidnapped.

The victim was allegedly taken to Boughton Industrial Estate, Boughton, Ollerton.

All three men have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance.

READ MORE: Three arrested after Ollerton kidnap

READ MORE: Police warning after CBD oil incorrectly sold as vape liquid in Nottinghamshire shop

READ MORE: Appeal after female dog walker 'grabbed by throat' in Blidworth

READ MORE: Third man arrested after armed raid on Huthwaite pub and other incidents