Three men arrested after report of kidnap in Mansfield

Three men have been arrested after an alleged kidnap in Mansfield.

An 18-year-old man was said to have been driven around and held inside a car for up to 12 hours by three knife-wielding men who got into his car in Westfield Lane at around 11.30pm on Tuesday last week. He eventually managed to flee in Sutton Road.

READ THIS: Nottinghamshire on flood alert again today as 'heavy, prolonged' rain forecast



On Monday, a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with the investigation and are currently being questioned.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the offence at the end of last week and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 272 of June 5, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.