Three men arrested after jewellery stolen from a house near Ollerton

Officers were called at about 4.40pm on Wednesday to reports of a burglary in Kirton Park.
Nottinghamshire police said the items were later recovered from a stolen car spotted leaving the scene and found outside a house on Styrrup Road, Harworth.
Three men, aged 26, 28 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
They remain in police custody.
The force said the car was stolen in a separate incident in South Yorkshire.
Det Sgt Georgina Gallagher said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish exactly what happened in this incident."
Anyone with any information or CCTV footage has been asked to contact the force.