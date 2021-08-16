Three in court in connection with Mansfield bank robbery
Three people were due to appear in court this morning (Monday, August 16) in connection with a Mansfield bank burglary.
An intruder alarm was triggered at the Santander bank in Stockwell Gate at around 1.10am yesterday morning and officers were quickly deployed to the scene.
A Nottinghamshire Police drone was used to help officers locate three suspects.
Paul Bates, 40, Leah Smithurst, 31, and Aaron Thompson, 25, all of Clumber Street, Warsop, were charged with burglary yesterday and remanded in custody ahead of their court appearance today.
Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire's criminal investigation department said: "Burglaries can have huge implications on businesses and their communities.
"We understand the devastation these incidents can cause and, along with our preventative work, we are committed to putting suspects before the court at the earliest opportunity."
The latest national statistics show that burglaries in Nottinghamshire plummeted by 34 per cent in the year to April 2021.