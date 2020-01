Three arrests have been made after a car stopped in Doe Lea, allowing a wanted male to escape police.

The incident happened on the A617, when a Fiesta carrying the wanted male stopped, allowing him to run off.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The driver was arrested for obstructing police at around 8pm on January 1.

Two passengers were also arrested for possession of drugs, one after a foot chase and the other after being tracked by Derbyshire Police’s dog unit.

The wanted male is still at large.