Three arrested in Mansfield on suspicion of arson following early morning house blaze

Officers were called to a house fire in Broomhill Lane during the early hours of today (Wednesday, December 29).

Minutes after their arrival they saw a car leaving the scene which was quickly stopped.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and driving with excess alcohol.

Three men have been arrested

A 21-year-old man was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and permitting the use of a vehicle with no insurance and while the driver was above the limit.

Another 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

No-one was in the house when the fire broke out. An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident which was reported to police shortly after 4am.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hewson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Arson attacks are always extremely concerning to us and we are taking this report seriously.

“Thankfully no-one was hurt but this incident could have been a great deal worse.

“Officers quickly made three arrests in connection with it. While our work is continuing to understand what happened we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

“To assist us with our enquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity before or after the attack. We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage relating to the incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 75 of 29 December 2021, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.