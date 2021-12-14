Three arrested in Mansfield after CCTV operator saw man brandishing a gun
Three men were arrested by armed police in Mansfield after a gun was spotted by a CCTV operator.
Officers were called to West Gate, shortly after 11.20pm on Monday)when what appeared to be a black hand-gun was displayed.
After a brief search, officers stopped three suspects in nearby Westfield Lane and recovered a gas-powered BB gun and an air rifle.
Three men, aged 37, 33 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They remain in police custody.
Inspector David Mather, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This would have been an alarming incident for anyone to witness and quite rightly generated an appropriate immediate police response.
“Brandishing any kind of firearm in a public place is an incredibly serious offence.
“Thanks to the professionalism of the local CCTV operator and some excellent team-work on the ground we were very quickly able to bring three suspects into custody and take two weapons off the streets.”