Three arrested in Mansfield after CCTV operator saw man brandishing a gun

Three men were arrested by armed police in Mansfield after a gun was spotted by a CCTV operator.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:55 pm

Officers were called to West Gate, shortly after 11.20pm on Monday)when what appeared to be a black hand-gun was displayed.

After a brief search, officers stopped three suspects in nearby Westfield Lane and recovered a gas-powered BB gun and an air rifle.

Three men, aged 37, 33 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They remain in police custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Armed police were called in

Inspector David Mather, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This would have been an alarming incident for anyone to witness and quite rightly generated an appropriate immediate police response.

“Brandishing any kind of firearm in a public place is an incredibly serious offence.

“Thanks to the professionalism of the local CCTV operator and some excellent team-work on the ground we were very quickly able to bring three suspects into custody and take two weapons off the streets.”

Read More

Read More
Police appeal after thieves steal vital sleigh equipment in Sutton

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.