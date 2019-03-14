Three arrested after two bikes stolen outside Ollerton supermarkets

Three people have been arrested after bikes were been stolen from outside supermarkets in Ollerton on the same day.

Sherwood Police said the two unattended cycles where outside Tesco and Asda on Forest Road.

Tesco in Ollerton

Two youths and a man have now been arrested in connection and the bikes have been recovered and returned to their owners.

A Sherwood Police spokesman speaking after the thefts in March 10, said: "Whilst our enquiries continue all three have been released from custody and they remain under investigation.

"Consider making sure you bike is marked and identifiable to you but most of all never leave them unlocked or unattended.

"If you have any information concerning these crimes or you saw anything suspicious please call PC Adams on 07814 679 971 or alternatively you can call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."