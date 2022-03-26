One of the vehicles activated an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera near Eastwood shortly before 9am on Wednesday March 23.

Searches were quickly carried out and officers found the van parked at a yard off Park Lane, in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, a short time later.

The van had previously been reported stolen from a car park in Clumber Avenue, Mapperley, a month before on February 22.

They recovered a number of stolen vehicles

Upon searching the yard, a number of other suspected stolen vehicles were discovered and enquiries to establish the ownership of the vehicles are now ongoing.

Three men, aged 36, 39 and 74, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These excellent arrests and recovery of stolen vehicles was down to some fantastic police work.

“I hope this good result reassures our communities how seriously we treat vehicle theft which can have a huge impact on victims, leaving them without vital transport and out of pocket.

“We are committed to investigating these type of incidents. We will relentlessly pursue those believed to be responsible for these types of crimes and bring them to justice.”

