Three arrested after Ollerton kidnap

Police have arrested three men following reports of that a 42-year-old man was kidnapped.

The victim was confronted by three men in Ollerton Road, Tuxford, who demanded cash and took him to Boughton Industrial Estate, Boughton, Ollerton, at 1.10pm yesterday (November 28).

Police

Three men, aged 52, 38 and 35, were arrested on on suspicion of kidnap, and remain in police custody.

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 391 of 28 November 2019.