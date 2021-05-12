Three arrested after man beaten up in Ashfield attack

Police say the victim was kicked, jumped and stamped on for more than 10 minutes during the early-morning incident on Lime Street in the town on Wednesday.

Officers arrested the men at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm shortly after receiving a report that people were fighting at around 1.35am.

Three men have been arrested after a man was beaten up in a ‘violent’ attack at Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Det Sgt Dave Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police's criminal investigation department, said the victim was lucky to have escaped ‘life threatening or altering’ injuries.

He said: "This was a violent attack which has seen a man taken to hospital where he is being treated for injuries which thankfully are not life threatening or altering.

"Response teams were quickly at the scene and made swift arrests. We have been conducting enquiries through the night and the three men remain in custody while our investigation continues.

"This violence will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire."