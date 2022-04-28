Three arrested after elderly people targeted at Mansfield cash machines

It follows a spate of incidents in Mansfield and Mansfield Woodhouse this week.

Nottinghamshire Police said that on each occasion, an elderly person using a cash machine was approached from behind by a man who told them the machine was not working, before pressing buttons under the false pretence he was trying to help.

Five of the targeted individuals went on to discover cash had been stolen, with £1,980 taken in total from the victims.

Six offences have been reported involving distractions at cash machines.

Police were called following the six incidents in Mansnfield and Mansfield Woodhouse on Tuesday, April 26, and officers soon discovered a Peugeot 307 linked to cash machine thefts in Herefordshire and Shropshire had been passing surveillance cameras in Nottinghamshire, heading towards the M1.

The suspect vehicle was stopped in Nuthall its three occupants arrested.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of theft and fraud by false representation, while the driver, a 32-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and driving a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.

Detective Chief Inspector Kim Binns, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are pleased to have three suspects in custody.

“We are carrying out an extensive and comprehensive investigation into the activities of these three suspects and have to also consider the possibility there may be other offences we are not yet aware of.

“If you think you may have seen any suspicious activity at cash machines in recent weeks, please contact us.

“These criminals are adept at creating distractions and so it's important people are vigilant when using cash machines.

"Thieves will try to watch as you enter your PIN, so remember to shield your number from view and keep an eye on your card at all times. If someone taps you on the shoulder, or tries to speak to you, just ignore them.

"If anything about the cash machine looks unusual – for example, criminals can use skimming devices to take your card details – do not use the machine and report it to us by calling 101.

“When you've left the ATM, put your card away immediately.”