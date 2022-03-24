Home Office data shows police forces across England and Wales recorded nearly 100,000 stalking crimes in 2020-21, including 891 in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police have recorded 2,490 such offences since records began in 2014-15, including 430 between April and September 2021, the latest available figures.

Nationally, 98,544 stalking offences were reported to police in 2020-21 – the first year of new guidance requiring all cases of harassment reported between ex-partners to be recorded as stalking, unless the police were satisfied stalking was not a factor.

In comparison, there were 33,006 stalking crimes the previous year.

Forces across England and Wales had already recorded 60,000 offences in the six months to September 2021.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for stalking and harassment, said improved police response, increased reporting and more understanding of the extent of stalking behaviour had contributed to the rise in recorded crimes.

However, the Suzy Lamplugh Trust said, while recent changes in law and procedures may have influenced the stark rise, stalking remains significantly under-reported.

The anti-stalking charity and the NPCC urged victims to report their experiences and access support.

Justice

However, separate figures show many victims are unlikely to see justice done.

In January 2020, the Government introduced stalking protection orders, which place conditions on a stalker’s behaviour.

Figures for the first year of the new powers show Nottinghamshire Police applied for 22 SPOs, although only 13 were issued.

Different Home Office figures show 664 – 72 per cent – of stalking cases closed by the force during 2020-21 were dropped due to difficulties gathering evidence, while 108, 12 per cent, resulted in a charge or summons.

Mr Mills said: “Stalking and harassment are serious crimes which can have a devastating effect on victims.

“Police are committed to doing everything possible to bring offenders to justice.”

Violet Alvarez, from the trust, said the charity was dealing with more distressed clients requiring greater support since the outbreak of Covid-19.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “The Government takes its response to stalking seriously and we have tripled our funding to the National Stalking Helpline, introduced SPOs and doubled the maximum sentence for stalking from five to 10 years.”