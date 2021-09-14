Thousands of pounds of cannabis recovered in Mansfield

Police discovered the set up after a member of the public reported a burglary in progress on Shaw Street today, shortly before 3am.

Officers spotted a man walking away, who then ran off, but was caught by officers.

Some 48 cannabis plants were then found within the property and a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Police discovered a cannabis set-up in Mansfield.

The illegal grow was dismantled as officers continue with their investigation.

Sergeant Ian Holmes, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Some people may think the production of cannabis and selling of drugs is a victimless crime, but what people don't realise is the people at the top of the chain will often prey on and exploit vulnerable people, using them to make money with no thought for their welfare.

“We will continue to be relentless in tackling the production of illegal drugs and we remain committed to doing all we can to bring those involved to justice as well as preventing harmful drugs from hitting the streets.

“The production and distribution of drugs has a detrimental impact on communities and wrecks lives. It can also often be linked to more serious organised crime and wider criminality.

“Not only is cannabis growing illegal but it can also be extremely dangerous due to the fire risk where electricity has been bypassed, especially if people are living in adjoining homes.

“They are also a risk to neighbours as they are often targeted in burglaries and violent property invasions by rival gangs.”

Call police on 101.