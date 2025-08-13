This week's Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area
Lee Johnson, 42, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 22 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 6 days.
Josh Pendleton, 31, of Lansbury Road, Bilsthorpe, admitted: drive a motor vehicle without a licence or insurance, drive with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £200.
Jonathan Hibbert, 59, of Netherfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Fine: £80. Costs: £85. Compensation: £100. Fine: £40. Costs: £85. Compensation: £100.
Aaron Tomkinson, 35, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time, and vehicle interference. Compensation: £300. Fine: £120.
Julian Gray, 46, of Watnall Road, Hucknall, admitted: breaking a bail condition, drunk and disorderly behaviour, and theft from a shop. Fine: £80. Compensation: £10.
Mark Winfield, 44, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: theft by finding, drive without third party insurance, drive whilst disqualified and without a licence, and theft of motor vehicle. Disqualification period: 12 months. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks. Costs: £85.
Tanisha Skelton, 35, of Queen Street, Kirkby, admitted: theft from a shop, and going equipped for theft. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Mental health treatment: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Fine: £120.
Anina Trandafir, 30, of Byron Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £253.
David Holmes, 60, of Hornbeam Gardens, Bulwell, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 40 hours.
Dean Marriott, 56, of Musters Walk, Bulwell, admitted: harassment without violence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Restraining order.
Melissa Marshall, 42, of Charlesworth Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days.
Brian Ward, 40, of the Island, Eastwood, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, drive without third party insurance, and whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks.
Simon Ward, 51, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements, and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 10 months, suspended period: 12 months.
Thomas Hollis, 32, of Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, admitted: owner / person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control - no injury, and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Surcharge: £208. Compensation: £1000. Fine: £520. Costs: £85.
Craig Parsons, 46, of Chadburn Road, Mansfield, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Philomena Anthony, 43, of Sherwood Street, Annesley Woodhouse, admitted: criminal damage, and harassment without violence. Costs: £85. Fine: £160.
Mark Wood, 35, of Church Street, Mansfield, admitted: burglary non-dwelling with intent to steal. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 18 weeks.
Phillip Pickering, 66, of Rosedale Way, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 77 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and driver of a vehicle fail to stop after a road accident. Disqualification period: 22 months, disqualification reduction period: 22 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £418. Fine: £1,046.
Conor Sheffield, 31, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver, and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Fine: £280.
John Lemon, 36, of Sedgwick Street, Jacksdale, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a knuckle duster. Costs: £85 surcharge: £146. Fine: £366.
Robert McCullagh, 37, of Whaley Bridge Close, Mansfield, admitted: drive without a licence and without third party insurance. Costs: £120. Surcharge: £120. Disqualification period: 2 months, notional penalty points: 6. Fine: £300.