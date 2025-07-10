This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area

Here are some of the cases heard recently in Nottinghamshire courts.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky Clark, 29, of Laburnum Avenue, Shirebrook, Mansfield, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order. Custodial period: 2 weeks.

Matthew Evans, 34, of Commons Close, Newthorpe, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200. Disqualification period: 4 months 3 days. Fine: £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jovial Steventon, 24, of Lawrence Avenue, Eastwood, admitted: criminal damage. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Programme: 26 days. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £200.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Adam Leach, 43, of Terrace Road, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 2 weeks.

Kerry Butler, 47, of Carlingford Road, Hucknall, admitted: use a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road. Costs: £88. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80. Penalty points for this offence: 6.

Cameron Green, 31, of Willow Crescent, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B. Imprisonment period: 10 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Lewis, 42, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, admitted: attempt theft. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months.

Daniel Bright, 43, of Thoresby Road, Rainworth, Mansfield, admitted: indecent behaviour at a police station. Costs: £150. Fine: £54.

Kieran Langley, 36, of Second Avenue, Rainworth, admitted: otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drive without third party insurance, without front registration plates. Costs: £110. Fine: £440. Penalty points: 6.

Jamie Burbanks, 35, of Chaucer Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Compensation: £685. Fine: £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Dolan, 47, of Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Compensation: £57.25.

John Price, 34, of Fenton Drive, Bulwell, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, and racially / religiously aggravated fear / provocation of violence by words. Compensation: £200. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks, suspended period: 12 months.

Carlos Nugent, 35, of Seymour Road, Eastwood, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, ride a motor cycle on a road and fail to wear protective headgear, and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 6 months. Penalty points: 8. Fine: £440.

Anjudette Lee, 39, of Longford Crescent, Bulwell, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Costs: £85. Fine: £80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett Shelbourn, 40, of Winter Closes, Underwood, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £80.

Charley Wright, 32, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Total custodial period: 4 weeks.

Simon Sulley, 52, of Hucklow Court, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £100.