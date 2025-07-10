This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area
Ricky Clark, 29, of Laburnum Avenue, Shirebrook, Mansfield, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order. Custodial period: 2 weeks.
Matthew Evans, 34, of Commons Close, Newthorpe, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200. Disqualification period: 4 months 3 days. Fine: £500.
Jovial Steventon, 24, of Lawrence Avenue, Eastwood, admitted: criminal damage. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Programme: 26 days. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £200.
Adam Leach, 43, of Terrace Road, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 2 weeks.
Kerry Butler, 47, of Carlingford Road, Hucknall, admitted: use a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road. Costs: £88. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80. Penalty points for this offence: 6.
Cameron Green, 31, of Willow Crescent, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B. Imprisonment period: 10 days.
Dean Lewis, 42, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, admitted: attempt theft. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months.
Daniel Bright, 43, of Thoresby Road, Rainworth, Mansfield, admitted: indecent behaviour at a police station. Costs: £150. Fine: £54.
Kieran Langley, 36, of Second Avenue, Rainworth, admitted: otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drive without third party insurance, without front registration plates. Costs: £110. Fine: £440. Penalty points: 6.
Jamie Burbanks, 35, of Chaucer Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Compensation: £685. Fine: £500.
Mark Dolan, 47, of Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Compensation: £57.25.
John Price, 34, of Fenton Drive, Bulwell, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, and racially / religiously aggravated fear / provocation of violence by words. Compensation: £200. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks, suspended period: 12 months.
Carlos Nugent, 35, of Seymour Road, Eastwood, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, ride a motor cycle on a road and fail to wear protective headgear, and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 6 months. Penalty points: 8. Fine: £440.
Anjudette Lee, 39, of Longford Crescent, Bulwell, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Costs: £85. Fine: £80.
Brett Shelbourn, 40, of Winter Closes, Underwood, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £80.
Charley Wright, 32, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Total custodial period: 4 weeks.
Simon Sulley, 52, of Hucklow Court, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £100.