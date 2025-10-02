This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Bernard Allen, 72, of Saundby Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: make indecent photograph / pseudo-photograph of a child. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187. Total custodial period: 12 months. Sexual harm prevention order: 5 years. Sex offenders register: 10 Years.
Emma Noble, 42, of Beck Crescent, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 months.
Lee Gebbie, 50, of Victoria Road, Kirkby, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 2 weeks.
Adam Leach, 43, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 3 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Compensation: £23.
Gary Frew, 47, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Compensation: £120.
Anthony Wright, 39, of Harcourt Crescent, Nuthall, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £400. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 200 hours.
Scott Elliott, 36, of Montague Road, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Criminal behaviour order: 2 years. Compensation: £232. Programme: 26 days.
Michelle Winnard, 49, of Lancaster Road, Hucknall, admitted: assault by beating. Compensation: £480.
Conna Ross, 25, of Fell Wilson Street, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks. Compensation: £216.
Oliver Saint, 20, of Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 84 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £140. Disqualification period: 19 months, disqualification reduction period: 19 weeks. Fine: £350.
Eleanor Backhouse, 41, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Compensation: £50. Fine: £120.
Ashley Barnsley, 26, of Houfton Road, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin. Costs: £85. Fine: £120.
Ryan Smith, 22, of Astral Grove, Hucknall, admitted: breach of stalking protection order / interim stalking protection order. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 28 days.
Scott Fairhurst, 40, of Launds Avenue, Selston, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.
Adam Leach, 43, of Muskham Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 3 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £17.
Louis Whatmore, 24, of Mansfield Road, Clipstone, admitted: in charge of a motor vehicle with proportion controlled drugs above the specified limit, namley cannabis and ketamine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.
Sarah Roberts, 37, of Vine Terrace, Hucknall, admitted: Drive motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely Cocaine and cannabis. costs: £85. surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 Days. Disqualification period: 20 Months. fine: £50.
Samuel Evans, 46, of Town View, Kimberley, admitted: theft - including theft by finding. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Unpaid work: 100 hours.
Liam Taylor, 27, of West Hill Drive, Mansfield, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle without due care and attention. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200. Driving record endorsed with 7 penalty points.
Shaun Harris, 49, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 3 months. Fine: £180.
Stephen Beard, 49, of Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 81 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £88. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Fine: £221.
Matthew Topley, 34, of Mappleton Drive, Forest Town, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Fine: £40.
Robert Winter, 34, of the Quadrangle, Blidworth, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days.
Lance Musgrove, 35, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, and possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days.
Benjamin Austin, 41, of Green Close, Blidworth, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified, costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.