This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Gary Frew, 47, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £75. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks, suspended period: 12 months.
Nicole Busuttil, 35, of Warwick Close, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage, and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Compensation: £300.19. Fine: £160.
Joshua Yonkers-Alonso, 37, of New Street, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine, and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120.
Callum Fisher, 32, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: fail to answer to court / police bail as soon as practicable, and sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 40 days. Fine: £120.
Ioan Auraru, 36, of Newton Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £140. Compensation: £159.93. Fine: £350.
Jade Linford, 36, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, and possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a wooden baseball bat, and assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Compensation: £100.
Joshua Iles, 27, of Ontario Drive, Selston, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence or insurance, drive a vehicle when the registration mark fails to conform with regulations, and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £96. Fine: £240.
Patrick Taylor, 33, of Chartwell Road, Kirkby, admitted: exposure - contrary to section 66 of the sexual offences act 2003. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 40 hours.
Liam Burns, 32, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely cannabis and cocaine. Disqualification period: 48 months. Fine: £120.
Jimmie Lee Craig, 26, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Disqualification period: 3 months.
Scott Walker, 52, of Newark Close, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.
Iwona Srodon, 44, of St John Street, Mansfield, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £110. Fine: £276. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.
David Neale, 57, of Heanor Walk, Mansfield, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and drive motor vehicle with 117 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £293. Disqualification period: 26 months, disqualification reduction period: 26 weeks. Fine: £733.
Laura Moore, 40, of Prospect Place, Sutton, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.
Cristian Cir, 20, of Newton Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £160. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £400.
Rebecca Bromley, 34, of Top Sandy Lane, Warsop, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Fine: £300. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.
Stuart Vaughan, 30, of Larch Road, Ollerton, admitted: assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty. Costs: £85. community order: 12 months. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Compensation: £100.
Kaiden Turner, 19, of Fifth Avenue, Forest Town, admitted: threat to damage / destroy property. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months.
David Shaw, 55, of Pepper Street, Sutton, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Fine: £650.