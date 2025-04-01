This week's Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at the magistrates’ courts.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mia Godber, 34, of Lansbury Road, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Compensation: £110.

Gavin Brough, 40, of Chilton Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 49 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 12 weeks. Fine: £672. Costs: £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Lambert, 38, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield, admitted: make off without making payment. Compensation: £142.54. Surcharge: £16. Fine: £40.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Michael Nelson, 31, of Sharratt Court, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16. Fine: £40.

Matthew Eastwood, 21, of Clay Cross Drive, Clipstone, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £172. Fine: £430. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Macauley Joyce, 29, of Stamper Crescent, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating. Compensation: £250. Fine: £480.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Fisher, 37, of Town Street, Pinxton, admitted: owner / person in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury. Sentence: 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Contingent destruction order for dog (proper control). Compensation: £1200.

Adam Biggs, 42, of Fletcher Street, Newlands, Heanor, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 183 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 milligrams and drive and without due care and attention. Sentence: 12 month community order with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring tag and 15 rehabilitation activity days and 40 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Surcharge: £114.

Naomi Toor, 39, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £50. Sentence: 4 weeks.

Lewis Gratton, 25, of Crown Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Compensation: £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cristian Cociu, 20, of Ravensdale Road, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 12 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Claire Burrows, 45, of Vere Avenue, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage and harassment without violence. Compensation: £150. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £90. Fine: £225.