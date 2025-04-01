This week's Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mia Godber, 34, of Lansbury Road, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Compensation: £110.
Gavin Brough, 40, of Chilton Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 49 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 12 weeks. Fine: £672. Costs: £85.
Richard Lambert, 38, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield, admitted: make off without making payment. Compensation: £142.54. Surcharge: £16. Fine: £40.
Michael Nelson, 31, of Sharratt Court, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16. Fine: £40.
Matthew Eastwood, 21, of Clay Cross Drive, Clipstone, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £172. Fine: £430. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Macauley Joyce, 29, of Stamper Crescent, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating. Compensation: £250. Fine: £480.
Lauren Fisher, 37, of Town Street, Pinxton, admitted: owner / person in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury. Sentence: 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Contingent destruction order for dog (proper control). Compensation: £1200.
Adam Biggs, 42, of Fletcher Street, Newlands, Heanor, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 183 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 milligrams and drive and without due care and attention. Sentence: 12 month community order with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring tag and 15 rehabilitation activity days and 40 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Surcharge: £114.
Naomi Toor, 39, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £50. Sentence: 4 weeks.
Lewis Gratton, 25, of Crown Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Compensation: £100.
Cristian Cociu, 20, of Ravensdale Road, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 12 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Claire Burrows, 45, of Vere Avenue, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage and harassment without violence. Compensation: £150. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £90. Fine: £225.