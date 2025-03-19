Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Rachel Ianson, 43, of Spring Hill, Kimberley, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without third party insurance, and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points.

Nicola Sellars, 43, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.

Christopher Jones, 46, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - namely mamba. Fine: £80. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Sandor Kovacs, 41, of Sandalwood Drive, Kirkby, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Sentence: 12 month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 33 months, disqualification reduction period: 33 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Stephen Shannon, 22, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Compensation: £8.17.

Jane Richardson, 53, of Stacey Road, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Costs: £85.

Carla Billingham, 52, of Glenside, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Fine: £120. Compensation: £100. Costs: £85.00. Surcharge: £48.

Sarah Norman, 49, of Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 282 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine when the legal limit is 107 milligrammes. Sentence: 12 month community order with 6 months of alcohol treatment and 8 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 24 weeks. Fine: £40. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Scott Naylor, 27, of Hickory Close, Kirkby, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Compensation: £50. Fine: £1333. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £533.

Levi Robinson, 24, of Levertons Place, Hucknall, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Justin Lamb, 28, of Magnolia Grove, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 24 weeks. Compensation: £516.

Steven Bowler, 39, of Elder Street, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £230.50.

Samuel Evans, 45, of Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, without third party insurance, and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Disqualification period: 36 months. Sentence: 12 weeks.

Ashley Lawrence, 36, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 6 weeks.

Cameron Ashley, 23, of Highlanders Hill, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Disqualification period: 24 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.