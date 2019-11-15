This is why armed police were in Sutton today

Armed police descended on Sutton this afternoon to reports of 'people acting suspiciously'.

Officers arrived on scene after Nottinghamshire Police was called to High Pavement just after 12.05pm today (Friday, November 15).

After searches were carried out two boys, aged 14 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Officers also recovered a BB gun. The two boys remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this isolated incident.

"We treat any reports involving firearms extremely seriously. Even imitation firearms have the potential to cause fear and distress and we will not tolerate people carrying weapons of any kind on our streets."