Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

EAKRING

Theft other. Lead has been stolen from an address on Warwick Drive, sometime between 4-5.30pm on June 14. It is believed the male offender had an Irish accent and drove a grey Fiesta.

This is where the latest crimes have taken place in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

LINDHURST

Theft other. An unknown suspect stole a balance bike, a garden trailer and a camping chair from a driveway on Helmsley Road, Rainworth, sometime between 1.10-2.40pm, on June 14.

OAK TREE

Theft other. A pushbike was stolen from St Patrick’s Primary School, on Ling Forest Road, on June 11. A male climbed over the fencing at 1.51pm, wearing a blue hoodie with white stripes down the arm, with his hood up and wearing a mask. CCTV is being reviewed.

PORTLAND

Theft from motor vehicle. A catalytic converter was stolen from a Mazda MX5 in a car park at the fisheries on Sheepbridge Lane, sometime between 1.30pm, on June 11, and midday on June 13.

PRIORY

Burglary other than dwelling. A shed was broken into on allotments on Priory Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, between 8.30pm on June 8, and 9.05am the next day. It is believed nothing was stolen.

RAVENSDALE

Theft from motor vehicle. A vehicle on Alcock Avenue was broken into and cash and bank cards were stolen, sometime between 7pm, on June 13, and 6am the next day. CCTV is available locally and is currently being checked.

Theft other. A TV was stolen from a back garden, on Shirburn Avenue, sometime between 7am and 7.10pm, on June 14.

ROBIN HOOD

Theft other. An orange Carrera bike was stolen from a bike shed at Manor School on Park Hall Road. CCTV is available and is currently being checked for a possible ID.

TOWN CENTRE

Theft other. A Samsung A21s mobile phone was stolen from a person shopping in Primark at around 10am on June 9.

Theft from motor vehicle. A vehicle was broken in the car park of the new Travelodge site. The offence occurred between midnight and 10am on June 15. Two car chargers, CDs and clothes were taken.

MEDEN VALE/WARSOP

Theft of motor vehicle. A white Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside a property on Elkesley Road, Meden Vale, sometime between 11pm on June 12 and 1.37pm the next day. The vehicle has been added to the police stolen hotlist.

Theft other. Five ornamental grasses totalling £50 in value were stolen from a front garden on Sherwood Street, Warsop, between 6pm on June 12 and 6pm on June 14.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer Neighbourhood Team on [email protected]