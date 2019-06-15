This is what you can expect on the next episode of Cops UK: Bodycam Squad featuring Nottinghamshire Police

Nottinghamshire Police officers are hot on the trail of a suspicious van being driven dangerously through Bulwell in the next episode of Cops UK: Bodycam Squad.

Broxtowe officers PCs Keith Parkes and Joe Tennyson are in pursuit but the driver isn’t stopping.

In other featured incidents PCs James Gill and Richard Elliott are called to a crash involving five cars in Carlton and PC Gill and Sgt Andy Coles are called to the scene of a car which has crashed into a wall in the city.

And Officers make arrests after attending disturbances at two pubs in Nottingham and in Arnold while PCs Paul Cresswell and Laura Sunderland detain a van driver following an incident in Broxtowe and officers are called to a domestic-related disturbance in Carlton.

Tune in at 9pm on Monday on the Really Channel (on Sky 142 or Freeview 17) to catch the new episode.