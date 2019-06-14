This area of Kirkby has some of the highest number of vehicle thefts in the county

An area of Kirkby has been found to be one of the worst places for vehicle thefts in the county.

Five vehicles were stolen from Ashfield Precinct last year, according to the data obtained by GoCompare from police forces across England and Wales.

GoCompare sent a freedom of information request to police constabularies around the UKto find out where the highest numbers of car thefts were reported.

Five vehicles were also stolen in 2018 from Mansfield Road, which stretches from the middle of Mansfield to the centre of Nottingham.

Only two roads had more thefts that year than Ashfield Precinct and Mansfield Road.

On Pilcher Gate in Nottingham, 11 vehicles were reported as stolen.

Meaning almost one vehicle was stolen a month in 2018.

On Derby Road, Nottingham, ten vehicles were stolen.



In the 17 constabularies analysed, Kent Police recorded the highest number of vehicle thefts in both 2017 and 2018.

However, Nottinghamshire Police saw one of the highest growth rates, with 20.7 per cent more vehicle thefts reported in 2018 than in 2017.



Top 10 constabularies with the highest increase in vehicle thefts



1. Staffordshire Police - 34.7% increase in vehicle thefts since 2017

2. Derbyshire Constabulary - 22.6%

3. Nottinghamshire Police - 20.7%

4. Avon and Somerset Police - 15.4%

5. Leicestershire Police - 14.9%

6. Cambridgeshire Constabulary - 14.7%

7. North Wales Police - 14.1%

8. Durham Constabulary - 13.1%

9. Hertfordshire Constabulary - 12.1%

10. Merseyside Police - 10.9%



The data also found that Ford Transit is the most wanted car model in Nottinghamshire.



Here are the top three most frequently stolen car or vehicle models in Nottinghamshire



1. Ford Transit - 31 vehicle thefts reported in 2018

2. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 313 CDI - 29

3. Yamaha YBR 125 - 29

