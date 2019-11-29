Third man arrested after armed raid on Huthwaite pub and other incidents

A third man has been arrested following an armed raid on a Huthwaite pub.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with incidents in Forest Road, Skegby, and Littlemoor Lane, Newton, Derbyshire on Thursday (21 November), and The Woodend pub on Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite on Saturday (November 23).

Robert Childerley, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, two counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and a charge of aggravated vehicle taking. He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday December 24.

A 29-year-old man was also previously arrested and has been released on police bail pending further investigation.

Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 6.45am on Saturday November 24 to a report that two men had entered The Woodend pub on Chesterfield Road in Huthwaite with a firearm and assaulted a member of the pub’s cleaning staff.

It was reported that two bottles of spirits and a charity collection box were stolen in the incident.

A 26-year-old man has already been charged with seven offences in connection with the incidents.

His arrest took place after police were called to Tadburn Drive Mansfield after reports of an armed man.

Anyone with informationcall Nottinghamshire Police quoting incident number 195 of 23 November 2019.

