News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

'Think twice' about carrying knife urge police after number of blades handed in

Neighbourhood police officers have urged people to think about the danger of knives.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 9:40am

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook policing team spoke out after a haul of 10 knives were handed in at Shirebrook Police Station as part of a week-long knife amnesty.

Read More
Big switch-on heralds Christmas -- 12 things to do in Mansfield this weekend
Hide Ad

A team spokesman said: “It might be that people have handed in their unwanted knives – which is a good thing – but let's just think outside the box a little here…

A number of knives were handed in to police in Shirebrook.

Most Popular

“If these had just been thrown away in the bin, or discarded/fly tipped, they could have got into the wrong hands. What if someone had spotted a knife, picked it up and decided to carry this on their person?

“The consequences of carrying a bladed article in a public place can carry a custodial sentence of up to four years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

Hide Ad

“Please think twice about what you do when it comes to carrying a knife with you. Is it really worth it? Your actions carry consequences.”