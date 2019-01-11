Thieves 'used chain saw' in Post Office cash raid

Police believe offenders used a chain saw to break into a Post Office in Southwell and steal cash.

The incident at the Post Office cash machine in Queen Street happened at about 5.25am.

Pictures show glass scattered across the road and windows of the Post Office smashed.

Police have closed the road and cordoned off the area.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of theft from a cash machine in Queen Street, Southwell, at around 5.25am today.

"It’s believed offenders used a chain saw to get into the property and a gas canister to gain access to the machine before taking the cash from inside."

Thieves have targeted a cash point in Southwell.

Call police on 101 quoting incident 75 of 11 January. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.