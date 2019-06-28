Thieves steal power cabling from three sites in Sutton

Police are warning of the dangers of tampering with electricity substations after thieves stole power cabling from three sites in the Sutton.

The thefts happened between 4pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday.

Chief Inspector Neil Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Offenders who target electricity substations are risking their lives by their actions, with a high chance of electrocution or death, for something of very little value financially.

"I’d urge offenders to think twice before something tragic happens. There have previously been deaths in the country from people who have tried to steal cable of some description and been killed by an electrical current."

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 498 of 27 June 2019.