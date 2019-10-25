Thieves steal cash from Mansfield pensioner after selling fish

Police have warned l Mansfield residents to beware following an incident where two men visited a home of an elderly person in an attempt to sell fish.

One of the men was invited into the house to take an order of a small quantity of fish during the incident in the Rectory Road area of Church Warsop, at around 10.30am yesterday (October 24).

He returned shortly with a larger quantity than requested.

Police say the victim then handed over £100 and the man was left alone for around two minutes, whilst the victim fetched the rest of the money.

The elderly victim has then handed over a larger quantity of money than what was agreed by mistake, but wasn't given the money back.

The offender left the house, where the victim noticed a further £250 stolen from a handbag.

The first suspect has been described as a white man, late 50s, around 5ft 8in tall, large build, clean shaven and wearing a white overall with no company markings.

The second man has been described as a white man, in his 40s, around 5ft 9in tall, stocky build, clean shaven, mousy brown hair and wearing a white coat with no company markings.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a white Ford Transit type refrigerated van with no markings in the area at the time of the incident.

"The fish provided has no markings on the packaging.

"If anyone has any further information in relation to this then please contact us on 101 quoting the incident number: 204 of 24 October 2019.

"If you wish to report anonymously to crime stoppers then please call: 0800 555 111."