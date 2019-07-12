Thieves steal bike belonging to 11-year-old Ashfield lad

A Kirkby dad has slammed heartless thieves who stole his 11-year-old son's precious motorbike

The Orange KTM 50 off road bike was stolen from a shed on Kingsway, between 9pm on July 8 and 9am on July 9.

Motorcycle stolen from Ashield

Police say the motorcycle belongs to an 11 year old boy who uses it in organised competitions and not off road.

His father said "I am gutted, it’s bad enough but robbing off kids makes me sick."

Anyone wit information, contact Nottinghamshire police and quote crime number 19000356391 or call crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

