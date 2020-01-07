Thieves break into cash machine at Post Office in Mansfield area

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a cash machine break in Mansfield Woodhouse in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday January 7).

Police were called to the Post Office in Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, at around 3.14 am after a report of two men driving a blue Volkswagon Golf R attempting to break an ATM.

Detective Sergeant Mark Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The men failed to take any cash from the machine and a scene is currently in place while officers establish the circumstances of the incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or have dashcam footage in the area at the time to get in touch with us.

“If you do any information that can assist our officers in their investigation, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 64 of 7 January 2020.”