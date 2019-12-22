Thief who stole Apple goods from Meadowhall is tracked down - a long, long way away

A thief who struck at Meadowhall shopping centre was captured on CCTV and tracked down to his home over 170 miles away.

Adrian Mihai, 32, of Montem Lane, Slough, Berkshire, was filmed stealing 12 Apple pens valued at £1,308 from the Apple store, at Meadowhall, Sheffield, according to a Sheffield Magistrates’ Court hearing on December 19.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield.

Emily King, prosecuting, said: “Staff at the Apple store, at Meadowhall, became aware that 12 Apple pens in total had gone missing and witnesses saw CCTV showing him walking around the Apple store.”

Miss King added that Mihai was spotted picking the pens up and placing them in the pocket of his coat and he repeated the routine several times before leaving without paying.

The defendant was tracked by CCTV going to his vehicle, according to Miss King, and the vehicle details were picked up by police.

Mihai, who has a history of similar offending, pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on April 4.

Defence solicitor Tim Gaubert said: “Police contacted him at his home and he came back to Sheffield voluntarily.”

Mr Gaubert added that Mihai has a criminal record but it is spread over 20 years with considerable gaps when he has not committed any offences.

Mihai told the court: “I have done it before. I apologise. It won’t happen again.”

Magistrates sentenced Mihai to a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge and £45 costs