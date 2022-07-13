A total of 980 offences were recorded in that month on, or near to, the streets that are named.
Mansfield Town Centre: 74 offences of a violent or sexual nature, 58 instances of anti-social behaviour, 45 cases of vehicle crime and 24 instances of shoplifting.
Mansfield West: 118 offences of a violent or sexual nature, 97 instances of anti-social behaviour, 54 cases of vehicle crime and 43 instances of shoplifting.
Mansfield East: 120 offences of a violent or sexual nature, 115 instances of anti-social behaviour, 41 cases of vehicle crime and 29 instances of shoplifting.
Mansfield North: 66 offences of a violent or sexual nature, 51 instances of anti-social behaviour, 25 cases of vehicle crime and 2o instances of shoplifting.