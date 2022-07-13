A total of 980 offences were recorded in that month on, or near to, the streets that are named.

Mansfield Town Centre: 74 offences of a violent or sexual nature, 58 instances of anti-social behaviour, 45 cases of vehicle crime and 24 instances of shoplifting.

Mansfield West: 118 offences of a violent or sexual nature, 97 instances of anti-social behaviour, 54 cases of vehicle crime and 43 instances of shoplifting.

Mansfield East: 120 offences of a violent or sexual nature, 115 instances of anti-social behaviour, 41 cases of vehicle crime and 29 instances of shoplifting.

Mansfield North: 66 offences of a violent or sexual nature, 51 instances of anti-social behaviour, 25 cases of vehicle crime and 2o instances of shoplifting.

1. The Broadway.jpg The Broadway in Mansfield Town Centre: 17 offences Photo: Mansfield Chad Photo Sales

2. Shirland Drive.jpg Shirland Drive, near Tesco, in Mansfield East: 10 offences. Photo: Mansfield Chad Photo Sales

3. Baums Lane.jpg Baum's Lane in Mansfield East: nine offences Photo: Mansfield Chad Photo Sales

4. Selwyn Street.jpg Selwyn Street in Mansfield East: eight offences Photo: Mansfield Photo Sales