Clerkson’s Alley in the town centre: 23 offences

These are the worst crime-hit streets in Mansfield

The latest crime figures have been released from data submitted by Nottinghamshire Police and published online at police.uk for May 2022.

By Tim Cunningham
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 12:26 pm

A total of 980 offences were recorded in that month on, or near to, the streets that are named.

Mansfield Town Centre: 74 offences of a violent or sexual nature, 58 instances of anti-social behaviour, 45 cases of vehicle crime and 24 instances of shoplifting.

Mansfield West: 118 offences of a violent or sexual nature, 97 instances of anti-social behaviour, 54 cases of vehicle crime and 43 instances of shoplifting.

Mansfield East: 120 offences of a violent or sexual nature, 115 instances of anti-social behaviour, 41 cases of vehicle crime and 29 instances of shoplifting.

Mansfield North: 66 offences of a violent or sexual nature, 51 instances of anti-social behaviour, 25 cases of vehicle crime and 2o instances of shoplifting.

The Broadway in Mansfield Town Centre: 17 offences

Shirland Drive, near Tesco, in Mansfield East: 10 offences.

Baum's Lane in Mansfield East: nine offences

Selwyn Street in Mansfield East: eight offences

