Anti-social behaviour

These are the streets in Mansfield with the most anti-social behaviour complaints

Police figures have revealed the Mansfield streets and areas with the most anti-social behaviour complaints.

The figures, from Police UK are for September 2019 - the most recent data available.

8 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September

1. On or near supermarket - Mansfield North

5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September

2. On or near Poplar Street - Mansfield North

5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September

3. On or near shopping area - Mansfield Town Centre

5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September

4. On or near supermarket - Mansfield West

