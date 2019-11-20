These are the streets in Mansfield with the most anti-social behaviour complaints
Police figures have revealed the Mansfield streets and areas with the most anti-social behaviour complaints.
The figures, from Police UK are for September 2019 - the most recent data available.
1. On or near supermarket - Mansfield North
8 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September
2. On or near Poplar Street - Mansfield North
5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September
3. On or near shopping area - Mansfield Town Centre
5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September
4. On or near supermarket - Mansfield West
5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September
