These are the Mansfield and Ashfield residents who have been in court this week

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Kelly Bailey, 31, of Rosewood Drive, Kirkby, stole coffee and chocolates from McColl’s on Kingsway, Kirkby to the value of £71.20. She also stole deodorant and shower gel to the value of £30 from Morrisons, in Kirkby. She also stole shampoo from Boyes, Kirkby. She has been given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. She will pay compensation of £140.20.

Ashleigh Hall, 37, of Stoneyford Road, Sutton, stole air fresheners and deodorants from Bargain Buys, in Sutton, to the value of £37. He also used threatening and abusive behaviour. He also committed the offences while subject to a conditional discharge order for theft. He has been issued with a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement. He was fined £40, pay £37 compensation and a £85 surcharge.

Miscellaneous

James Kelly-Hall, 25, of Stephenson Close, Ollerton, had an weapon, namely a knuckle duster in a public place. He has been given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

John Coppin, 35, of Clumber Street, Warsop, assaulted a man by beating him. He has been fined £120, pay £200 in compensation and a £30 surcharge.

Matthew Collison, 35, of Townroe Drive, Mansfield, used a colour television without a licence. He has been fined £40, pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £120.

Scott Edwards, 29, of Ridgeway Lane, Warsop, damaged a van with intent. He has been given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He will also pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Mark Wright, 32, of Warsop Lane, Rainworth, failed to pass over a van after a sale, where money had been handed over, on two occasions. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. Pay compensation of £4075, a £85 surcharge and £225 in costs.

Motoring

Joseph Dluzewski, 36, of Teal Avenue, Mansfield, drove a car with 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 mcg. He has fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has been disqualified from driving from 12 months.

Kurt Vann, 35, of Kings Walk, Mansfield, drove a vehicle with 155 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He has been committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. He has also been given an alcohol treatment requirement with an unpaid work requirement of 150 hours. He will pay a £115 surcharge, £85 in costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Craig Blount, 32, of Bleazley Avenue, Mansfield, drove a car with 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitre of blood, over the legal limit. He has been fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has been disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Breech

Brian Gafney, 45, of Ashland Road, Sutton, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. He has been fined £250 and pay a £30 surcharge.

Drugs

Kevin Lindley, 34, of Walton Street, Sutton, had on his possession an quantity of cannabis, a class B drug, with intent to supply. He also supplied a quantity of cannabis resin. He has been sentenced to eight months suspended for 12 months. He will also take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. He will pay a £115 surcharge and £85 in costs.