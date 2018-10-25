These are the latest crimes reported in the Mansfield area

Crimes reported in Mansfield and district for the week up to Wednesday October 24.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Theft of/from a motor vehicle:

Overnight between 23rd to 24th Oct, there was a report of items stolen from a vehicle on Sandhurst Avenue.

Theft other:

On 20th Oct, there was a report of flowers stolen on two occasions from a cemetery on Derby Road, Mansfield.

Criminal Damage:

Report of a group of youths damaging tables and benches outside Berry Hill Park Café, Lichfield Lane on 20th Oct.

Eakring

Theft of/from a motor vehicle:

A report of a motor bike stolen on 19th Oct on Smith Street, Mansfield.

Theft other:

Between the 20th to 22nd Oct there was a report of lead flashing from a window stolen on Little Barn Lane, Mansfield.

Criminal damage:

Report of a bay window damaged on 18th Oct on Hamilton Street, Mansfield.

Forest Town East

Criminal Damage:

Report of damage to vehicle window on 19th Oct on Walnut Tree Crescent, Mansfield.

On the 20th Oct, there was a report of a group of kids throwing stones at a house and it has occurred three times on Greenway, Forest Town.

Forest Town West

Burglary:

Overnight between 21st to 22nd Oct there was a report of attempted break-in to garage on Heatherley Drive, Mansfield.

Theft of/from a motor vehicle:

Overnight between 22nd to 23rd Oct there was a report of a vehicle broken into and phone charger and keys stolen from vehicle on Gressingham Close, Forest Town.

Theft:

On 22nd Oct there was a report of a phone stolen at Asda on Old Mill Lane, Forest Town.

In the early hours of the morning on 21st Oct, there was a report of a bike stolen by 2 males at Tall Trees Caravans on Old Mill Lane.

Criminal Damage:

Report of two gravestones damaged by black paint at St Albans Church on Clipstone Road West.

On 19th Oct, there was a report of three youths damaging glass on window, on The Bridleway, Forest Town.

Ladybrook

Theft other:

On 23rd Oct around 10:00pm there was a report of a bike stolen from a garage on Rosemary Street, Mansfield.

Between 2:00pm to 3:00pm on 21st Oct, there was a report of a vehicle damaged as pink spray-paint was sprayed on vehicle on Layton Avenue, Mansfield.

Overnight between 19th to 20th Oct, there was a report of spray-paint on vehicle on Stanton Place, Mansfield.

Leeming

Burglary dwelling:

On the 19th Oct, a report of electric gates damaged on Windermere Close, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Lindhurst

Theft of/From Motor vehicle:

A report of a man stealing hub caps off vehicles on 23rd Oct at Perrys Mansfield on Sherwood Oaks Business Park.

Theft other:

Report of a male stealing a bike around 6:00pm on 23rd Oct on Veolia Environmental Services, Warren Way.

On 21st Oct, there was a report of money stolen from purse on 20th Oct on Sawley Drive, Mansfield.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Report of driving licence and credit card stolen from vehicle on 20th Oct on Beeley Close, Mansfield.

Criminal damage:

Report of damage to rental car windscreen on 22nd Oct on Gorse Avenue, Mansfield.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on 19th Oct between 12:00am to 8:30am there was an attempted break in on Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield.

Portland

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Report of damage to vehicle, windows reportedly smashed on 22nd Oct on Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield.

Reported on the 20th Oct, overnight on the 17th to 18th Oct there was a side panel of car stolen on Garth Road, Mansfield.

On the 21st Oct, there was a report of front window smashed on vehicle on Rooth Street, Mansfield.

Priory

Burglary other than dwelling:

On 19th Oct around 1:30am there was an attempted break in to garage, nothing was taken, on Arun Dale, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Overnight between the 18th and 19th Oct there was a report of theft from garage, items taken were a bike and bottles of spirits. Incident happened on Arun Dale, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Overnight between 20th to 21st Oct there was a report of Avon books stolen from vehicle on Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Overnight between 23rd to 24th Oct, there was a report of a vehicle stolen on Exe Fold, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Overnight between 19th to 20th Oct, there were items stolen from vehicle including two handbags, medication and Tesco vouchers, on Dunn Brigg, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Report of motorbike stolen on 19th Oct by 5 youths at Morrisons Filling Station, Welbeck Road, Mansfield.

Criminal damage:

Report of damage to vehicles, 2 boys threw branches at vehicle causing windscreen to crack on Yeoman Hill Park, Priory Road.

Sherwood

Burglary:

Report of two males on the 21st Oct, they broke in to the Old Vicarage house on St Johns Church Hall, Mansfield.

On the 18th Oct, there was a report of a house broken into and damage to kitchen window on Avondale, Crow Hill Drive.

Theft Other:

On 20th Oct there was a report of doorbell stolen and pink line painted on wall on Manvers Street, Mansfield.

Criminal damage:

Reported on the 24th Oct, vase was thrown and caused damage to vehicle on 23rd Oct on Saint John’s View, Mansfield.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Report of handbag stolen from staff room on 20th Oct at Capo Lounge, on Stockwell Gate.

Attempted break in to D&G Hair Salon happened between 20th to 22nd Oct on Rosemary Street.

Theft other:

On 20th Oct there was a report of ID and money stolen from a handbag, at Cheeky Monkey Public House on Leeming Street.

There was a report of a bike stolen on the 19th Oct at Games Emporium, Handley Arcade.

On 23rd Oct there was a bike stolen from reception at Midland Hotel and Public House, Station Road.

Reported on 18th Oct, approximately a couple of months ago a phone was stolen from the Railway Inn, Station Street.

Criminal damage:

On the 19th Oct, there was a report of someone throwing a stone which smashed a front window on Market Street, Mansfield.

Report of a shop window smashed on 20th Oct at Charmingly Yours, Handley Arcade.

On 23rd Oct, there was a report of 10 youths breaking the disabled button off door at Costa Coffee on Saint Peters Retail Park.

Warsop Birklands

Criminal Damage:

There was a report of kids taking bricks from a window ledge which has caused damage on 21st Oct on Longden Terrace, Warsop.

Other News/Appeals:

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk