These are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Igor Mozarovs, 47, of Mandalay Road Pleasley pleaded guilty to assaulting a female by beating her, damaging a mobile phone and possession of cannabis. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 24 months, with £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Miscellaneous

Alex Steven Bray Swain, 18, of Coxs Lane Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods namely a Piaggio moped. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified and without insurance. He also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and being on Spruce Grove Kirkby while prohibited by a criminal behaviour order. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days , a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 costs .

James Anthony Stevens, 32, of High Crescent Kirkby admitted damaging a Peugeot car. He was fined £267 with £160 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lance Peter Musgrove, 28, of James Murray Mews pleaded guilty to damaging a window and electrical wiring to th e value of £400 belonging to EMH Homes Ltd. He was ordered to pay compensation of £400.

David Roy Bruce, 28, of Beacon Drive Kirkby pleaded guilty to making an indecent phone call sending obscene text messages. A community order was made with an unpaid work requirement of 60 hours and a 30 days accredited programme. There was a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Motoring

David Poole, 59, of Griffin Road Ollerton admitted driving with 85mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath where the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined £80 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Breach

Jane Yasmin Radford, 51, of Eastfield Side, Sutton was found guilty of breaching a restraining order by using racially aggravated threatening behaviour towards a male. She was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months . A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement of nine months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days.

Michael David Sean Jones, 33, of Carsic Road Sutton admitted breaching a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. he also admitted failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. He was committed to prison for a total of 24 weeks, with £115 victim surcharge.

Ambrose Fletcher, 47, of Mayfair Avenue Mansfield admitted breaching a non-molestation order by threatening to kill a female. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kirsty Godson, 45, of Westfield Lane Mansfield admitted breaching a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. She was committed to prison for a total of eight weeks.