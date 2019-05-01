These are the faces of the criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire in April
These are the faces of the criminals jailed in courts in Nottinghamshire in the last month.
This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Nottinghamshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Mark Bate
Bate, 48, of Gayrigg Court, Chilwell, was jailed for 12 years after being convicted of two counts of assault of a child by penetration, two counts of sexual assault of a child and sexual assault.
Whelpton, 22, of Danes Close, Arnold, was jailed for 12 years and nine months after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent. The incident involved an attack on a 17-year-old boy in Bestwood.