These are the faces of the 15 people jailed for serious crimes in Nottinghamshire in August

These 15 people were all jailed for serious crimes in Nottinghamshire last month.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Nottinghamshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Calvin Henry Henry, 53, of Pennard Walk, Nottingham, was jailed for two years and four months after pleading guilty to burglary. A woman was in her home in Radford when she saw Henry stood in her kitchen. He stole a number of items.

2. Ben Harwood Harwood, 29, of Saville Street, in Blidworth, was jailed for five years after he was found guilty of possessing a gun, a bladed article and drugs. He had fled to Portugal and a European arrest warrant was issued.

3. Daniel Bald Bald, 31, of no fixed abode, was jailed for two years and four months for two burglaries in Sneinton. He was also charged with fraud by false representation for using stolen bank cards to purchase items from shops.

4. Carl Thomas Thomas, 52, of Balmoral Road, Colwick, was jailed for a total of 13 months after admitting two counts of handling stolen goods and one count of going equipped to steal.

