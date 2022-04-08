These are the eight worst crime-hit streets in Mansfield

Mansfield is divided into four policing areas (Mansfield Town Centre, Mansfield North, East and West).

According to the national website for policing in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, there were 269 crimes reported in Mansfield Town Centre in February 2022, compared to 144 in the same month the previous year. The most commonly reported crimes were violence and sexual offences (93); anti-social behaviour (53); shoplifting (38); public order offences (23).

There were 197 crimes reported in Mansfield North in February 2022, a drop of 7.8 per cent compared to the same month in 2021. The most commonly reported crimes were violence and sexual offences (76); anti-social behaviour (44); criminal damage and arson (18); theft (15).

There were 284 crimes reported in Mansfield West in February 2022, a drop of 7.6 per cent compared to the same month in 2021. The most commonly reported crimes were violence and sexual offences (109); anti-social behaviour (47); criminal damage and arson (29); shoplifting (24).

There were 333 crimes reported in Mansfield East in February 2022, compared to 335 in February 2021. The most commonly reported crimes were violence and sexual offences (99); anti-social behaviour (93); criminal damage and arson (35).

Layton Avenue There were ten offences reported on or near Layton Avenue, which is in the Mansfield West policing area.

Manvers Street There were nine offences reported on or near Manvers Street, which is in the Mansfield West policing area.

Stanley Road There were nine offences reported on or near Stanley Road in February 2022, which is in the Mansfield Town Centre policing area.

Morley Close There were nine offences reported on or near Morley Close in February 2022, which is in the Mansfield East policing area.