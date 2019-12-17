These are the crimes reported in Mansfield and district over the past two weeks

Here are the crimes reported in Mansfield and district for two weeks up to December 17.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.



Grange Farm

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on the 11th December. Attempt theft of catalytic converter from Morrison’s Sutton Road between 10:15- 2:15pm. No further details known.



Theft other: Incident reported on the 11th December. Caravan has been stolen from Sutton Road. Caravan is a Luna Ultima. No further details known.



Criminal damage: Incident reported on the 14th December. Van window smashed on Linby Avenue. No further details known.



Criminal damage: Incident reported on the 15th December. Both side windows have been smashed on van between 11pm on the 14th December and 1250 on the 15th December. No further details known.



Pleasly Hill/ Bull Farm

Criminal damage: Incident reported on the 11th December. A brick has been thrown through a car window. No further details known.



Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on the 13th December. Back number plate has been taken. No further details known.



Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on the 16th December. Damage to front living room window. Looks as though someone has tried to force the window open with possibly a screw driver. Caller was on holiday from the 12th December so not sure when it may have happened. This occurred to property on Chesterfield Road. No further details known.



Forest Town

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on the 12th December. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked on Old Mill Lane. No further details.



Criminal damage: Incident reported on the 14th December. Window smashed to property on Rosedale way. No further details known.



Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on the 15th December. Two white males trying to break into vehicle. 5ft 11, medium build wearing all black with hodds up. No further details known.



Sherwood

Criminal damage: Incident reported on the 12th December. Sign on school gate has been damaged on Queen Elizabeth Academy. No further details known.



Broomhill

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on the 13th December. Rear passenger window to vehicle has been smashed. Bag stolen over night between 9.30pm on the 12th December and 7.30am on the 13th December. No further details known.



Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on the 13th December. Vehicle has been broken into on Howard Road. Wallet taken. This occurred during 1am and 11am on the 13th December. No further details known.



Forest Town

Theft other: Incident reported on the 16th December. Bag stolen from outside the Co-Op in Forest Town at around 5pm on the 16th December. No further details known.



Portland

Criminal damage: Incident reported on the 11th December. A brick or a stone has been thrown off the footbridge and has hit a car. No further details known.



Criminal damage: Incident reported on the 12th December. Whilst vehicle was parked on Commercial gate approx. 6:45pm near side front tyre has been slashed. No further details known.



Mansfield Town Centre

Criminal damage: Incident reported on the 11th December. Damage caused to lifts at Mansfield bus station. No further details known.



Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on the 12th December. Catalytic converter taken from vehicle on Stockwell Gate. Between 9:20am and 5pm. No further details known.



Ravensdale

Criminal damage: Incident reported on the 12th December. Back window smashed to a property on Cliff Street. No further details known.



Criminal damage: Incident reported on the 12th December. Kitchen window and back door window have been smashed overnight. No further details.

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on the 13th December. Male has knocked on door on Billborough Road. Once door was opened male then tried to force entry. Entry not gained. No further details known.



Lindhurst

Criminal damage: Incident reported 13th December. Brick has been thrown through a window on Griton Court. No further details known.



Oaktree

Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on the 13th December. Theft of vehicle from Hollington Way. No further details known.





