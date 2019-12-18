These are the 9 Mansfield town centre streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences

According to the latest information available from police.uk, there were 76 offences of a violent and sexual nature across Mansfield town centre in October 2019. Listed are nine streets which are hotspots for violence and sexual offences, according to the figures. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.

1. The Broadway There were 20 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near The Broadway Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Clerkson's Alley There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Clerkson's Alley in October 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. On or near shopping area There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near a shopping area off Westgate in October 2019. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Bishop Street There were four reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Bishop Street in October 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more