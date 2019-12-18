The latest police figures have been made available.

These are the 9 Mansfield town centre streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences

The streets in Mansfield town centre with the most reports of violence and sexual offences have been revealed in new police statistics.

According to the latest information available from police.uk, there were 76 offences of a violent and sexual nature across Mansfield town centre in October 2019. Listed are nine streets which are hotspots for violence and sexual offences, according to the figures. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 20 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near The Broadway

1. The Broadway

There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Clerkson's Alley in October 2019.

2. Clerkson's Alley

There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near a shopping area off Westgate in October 2019.

3. On or near shopping area

There were four reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Bishop Street in October 2019.

4. Bishop Street

