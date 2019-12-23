Police insist they are working to tackle anti-social behaviour.

These are the 9 Mansfield town centre steets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour

The streets in Mansfield town centre with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour have been revealed in new police figures.

These figures are based on crimes recorded in October 2019, the latest information available from police.uk. In this period there were 58 anti-social behaviour crimes across Mansfield town centre. Listed are the nine streets with the most reported crimes. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Four Seasons Shopping Centre in October 2019.

1. Four Seasons Shopping Centre

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Fuller Close in October 2019.

2. Fuller Close

There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Ratcliffe Gate in October 2019.

3. Ratcliffe Gate

There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near a parking area off Queen Street in October 2019.

4. Off Queen Street

