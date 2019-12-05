These are the 9 Mansfield town centre steets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour

These figures are based on crimes recorded in October 2019, the latest information available from police.uk. In this period there were 58 anti-social behaviour crimes across Mansfield town centre. Listed are the nine streets with the most reported crimes. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Four Seasons Shopping Centre There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Four Seasons Shopping Centre in October 2019. JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Fuller Close There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Fuller Close in October 2019. Google JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

3. Ratcliffe Gate There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Ratcliffe Gate in October 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Off Queen Street There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near a parking area off Queen Street in October 2019. Google JPIMedia Buy a Photo

