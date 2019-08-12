Anti-social behaviour

These are the 15 areas of Mansfield with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour

These are the streets and areas in Mansfield that had the most anti-social behaviour complaints in a month.

The figures from Police UK are for June 2019 - the most recent data available.

9 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June

1. On or near Baum's Lane - Mansfield East

9 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June
other
Buy a Photo
5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June

2. On or near Beech Avenue - Mansfield town centre

5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June
other
Buy a Photo
5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June

3. On or near Fuller Close - Mansfield town centre

5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June
other
Buy a Photo
5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June

4. On or near Ladybrook Lane - Mansfield West

5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4