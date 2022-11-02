News you can trust since 1952
The latest crime figures have been released from data submitted by Nottinghamshire Police and published online at police.uk for August 2022.

These are the 10 worst crime-hit streets in Mansfield

By Tim Cunningham
3 minutes ago

A total of 1,300 offences were recorded in that month on, or near to, the streets that are named.

317 crimes were reported in Mansfield Town Centre and the most frequently committed offences were: violence and sexual offences (74); shoplifting (70); anti-social behaviour (63); public order (36).

420 crimes were reported Mansfield East: violence and sexual offences (118); anti-social behaviour (109); criminal damage and arson (49); shoplifting (30).

182 crimes were reported in Mansfield North: violence and sexual offences (50); anti-social behaviour (46); criminal damage and arson (24); other theft (11).

381 crimes were reported in Mansfield West: anti-social behaviour (84); violence and sexual offences (80); shoplifting (64); public order (36).

1. Commercial Street

20 crimes were reported on or near to Commercial Street, Mansfield Town Centre, in August 2022.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

2. Hareholme Street

17 crimes were recorded on or near to Hareholme Street, in Mansfield West, in August 2022.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

3. Union Street

15 crimes were recorded on or near to Union Street, in Mansfield Town Centre, in August 2022.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

4. Clumber Street

15 crimes were recorded on or near to Clumber Street, in Mansfield Town Centre, in August 2022.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

