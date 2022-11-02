A total of 1,300 offences were recorded in that month on, or near to, the streets that are named.

317 crimes were reported in Mansfield Town Centre and the most frequently committed offences were: violence and sexual offences (74); shoplifting (70); anti-social behaviour (63); public order (36).

420 crimes were reported Mansfield East: violence and sexual offences (118); anti-social behaviour (109); criminal damage and arson (49); shoplifting (30).

182 crimes were reported in Mansfield North: violence and sexual offences (50); anti-social behaviour (46); criminal damage and arson (24); other theft (11).

381 crimes were reported in Mansfield West: anti-social behaviour (84); violence and sexual offences (80); shoplifting (64); public order (36).

1. Commercial Street 20 crimes were reported on or near to Commercial Street, Mansfield Town Centre, in August 2022.

2. Hareholme Street 17 crimes were recorded on or near to Hareholme Street, in Mansfield West, in August 2022.

3. Union Street 15 crimes were recorded on or near to Union Street, in Mansfield Town Centre, in August 2022.

4. Clumber Street 15 crimes were recorded on or near to Clumber Street, in Mansfield Town Centre, in August 2022.