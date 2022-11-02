These are the 10 worst crime-hit streets in Mansfield
The latest crime figures have been released from data submitted by Nottinghamshire Police and published online at police.uk for August 2022.
A total of 1,300 offences were recorded in that month on, or near to, the streets that are named.
317 crimes were reported in Mansfield Town Centre and the most frequently committed offences were: violence and sexual offences (74); shoplifting (70); anti-social behaviour (63); public order (36).
420 crimes were reported Mansfield East: violence and sexual offences (118); anti-social behaviour (109); criminal damage and arson (49); shoplifting (30).
182 crimes were reported in Mansfield North: violence and sexual offences (50); anti-social behaviour (46); criminal damage and arson (24); other theft (11).
381 crimes were reported in Mansfield West: anti-social behaviour (84); violence and sexual offences (80); shoplifting (64); public order (36).