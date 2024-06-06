The six worst Mansfield streets for violent and sexual offences - is yours on the list?

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for March 2024.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

Over more than 750 crimes were reported to police in Mansfield during March.

Over 250 of those crimes were categorised as violence and sexual offences.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

1 . Gamston Road According to figures, in March 2024, 10 violence or sexual offences were reported on or near Gamston Road. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Spencer Street There were seven crimes categorised as violent or sexual offences reported on or near Spencer Street in March 2024. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Sherwood Rise Out of six crimes were reported on or near Sherwood Rise in March 2024, five fell under violence and sexual offences. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales