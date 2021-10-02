Figures from the first year of the Youth Justice Strategy’s three-year plan show the county is performing better than the national average, with 147 first time offenders per 100,000 youngsters aged between 10 and 17, against 224 per 100,000 nationally.

Meanwhile, rates of children and young people reoffending have also fallen and remain below national statistics – while the number spending time in custody has ‘significantly’ dropped.

While figures have been falling for three years, the Youth Justice Service aims to reduce the number of young people entering the criminal justice system, keep them from reoffending and cut the numbers of young people experiencing custody to a minimum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The partnership is working hard on prevention and diversion, which are key to stopping young people from entering the criminal justice system,” Cllr Taylor said.

Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire Council children and young people’s Committee chairman, said: “The report shows the service continues to strive to do even better for the children and young people of Nottinghamshire.

“At the heart of the strategy are plans for robust consultation processes to enable young people and their parents and carers to have an opportunity to shape Nottinghamshire Youth Justice Service.”

One mother, who is quoted in the strategy, praised the work carried out with her son at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “He seems more grown up, is not losing his temper and not lashing out. Brilliant communication, I couldn’t ask for a better team and although it has been remote, it has been positive. Thank you.”